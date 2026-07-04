Veterinarian who beat dogs to death in Tashkent hears court verdict

·1·Society
Veterinarian who beat dogs to death in Tashkent hears court verdict

A court verdict has been announced against a veterinarian who showed cruelty toward four dogs in Tashkent. According to the court ruling, he was sentenced to 7 days of administrative detention, while two individuals who assisted him were fined.

It was reported that the incident occurred on June 19, 2026, at a furniture workshop warehouse located in Mirzo Ulugbek district.

According to court documents, veterinarian S.S. went to the warehouse after receiving a call from an acquaintance. He stated that he was asked to "put to sleep" dogs showing signs of rabies (plague) using a painless method. Upon arriving with his son, he found that two dogs had already died and claimed the remaining dogs attacked them.

He emphasized that in order to defend themselves, they attempted to stun the dogs with a stick and later planned to perform painless euthanasia using a special medication. He stated that when they left the area, the dogs were still alive.

The veterinarian's son also testified in court, stating that he went to help his father, and after the dogs attacked, he used a stick several times in self-defense, with no intention of killing the animals.

However, representatives of the Ecology and Animal Protection Society submitted videos taken at the scene. The footage showed three individuals brutally beating the dogs. Additionally, a woman living in a neighboring household said she witnessed the incident, tried to stop the men, but to no avail.

The Mirzo Ulugbek District Criminal Court found S.S. guilty of the offense stipulated in Part 2 of Article 111 of the Code of Administrative Liability and sentenced him to 7 days of administrative detention.

Two individuals who assisted him — D.S. and R.A. — were fined 4 million 120 thousand soums each, equivalent to 10 times the base calculation amount.

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