Domestic airline ticket prices in Uzbekistan drop by up to 20 percent

In Uzbekistan, ticket prices for domestic flights have been reduced by an average of up to 20 percent. The new tariffs will take effect on October 16, 2026.

In order to ensure the execution of the President's instruction, the Competition Committee studied the domestic air transport market, current tariffs, and the pricing process.

Proposals developed to optimize transportation costs were supported by higher authorities. Following this, tariffs for domestic routes were revised in cooperation with the Competition Committee and "Uzbekistan Airways" JSC.

As a result, starting from October 16, ticket prices for domestic flights were reduced by an average of up to 20 percent.

It is noted that the new tariffs are aimed at expanding the accessibility of domestic flights for the population, developing domestic tourism, and facilitating travel between regions.

Additionally, it will create extra convenience for passengers when planning business trips and personal visits.