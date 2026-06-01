Arsenal stars hit back at Djed Spence and critics

·68·Sport
Arsenal stars hit back at Djed Spence and critics

Declan Rice and Noni Madueke have responded sharply to critics on social media. After winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, Arsenal found themselves caught between championship celebrations and the bitter memory of a Champions League final defeat. The players did not stay silent after Tottenham defender Djed Spence mocked the "Gunners" for their loss to Paris Saint-Germain. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In the Champions League final held in Budapest, Arsenal lost to PSG on penalties. While Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed their decisive spot-kicks, Noni Madueke came on as a substitute. Madueke posted a photo on Instagram holding the Premier League trophy with Declan Rice, captioning it: "Champions! Others are busy tweeting and posting. Thank you, God!"

Declan Rice supported his teammate's sentiment, replying in the comments section: "Jealousy everywhere," accompanied by laughing emojis. Although the former West Ham captain scored his penalty in the final, he prioritized his team's overall success and league victory. During the parade, Rice told fans: "They were laughing at us, but they aren't laughing now. We will come back stronger next season."

Djed Spence, the main instigator of this conflict, had been mocking Arsenal stars throughout the season. After the North London derby in February, Arsenal's official account trolled Spence, and the defender responded to that post with a padlock emoji following PSG's victory. This once again proved how intense the rivalry is between the two London clubs.

ArsenalDeclan RiceNoni MaduekePremier LeagueFootball
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