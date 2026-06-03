When Will Lionel Messi Retire? Scaloni Clarifies Everything

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni stated that only legendary Lionel Messi himself will decide when to end his career. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, the coach spoke about the elite mentality that keeps the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the best player in the world. Goal.com reports this. reports .

The Inter Miami star is preparing to participate in his sixth FIFA World Cup. In an interview with Diario Olé, Lionel Scaloni dismissed concerns about the captain's future. "He will play as long as he wants because we know who he is. His participation in a sixth World Cup would not surprise us," the coach emphasized.

Despite winning four international tournaments in recent years, the former Barcelona star still burns with a desire to win. Lionel Scaloni said that this specific trait sets him apart from other professional footballers. Even getting angry at minor setbacks in club matches proves he has no intention of stopping.

"He is still the best because he always wants more and proves it in practice," Scaloni added. This relentless drive allows the Inter Miami forward not to rest on past laurels but to lead his teammates toward new achievements.

Addressing the issue of managing Messi's physical condition in the upcoming expanded-format tournament, the coach stated that every decision is made based on mutual respect. According to Scaloni, even when not 100% fit, Lionel Messi poses a significant threat to opponents and brings immense value to the team.