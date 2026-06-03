With Robert Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona set to expire, making him a free agent, Louis Saha told GOAL in an interview that the Polish striker could be beneficial for Manchester United. The former French player believes Lewandowski could make a significant impact at Old Trafford, much like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but a Kylian Mbappe-style forward is currently more important for the Premier League giants. Goal.com reports on this. news story.

Although Manchester United invested heavily in their attack during recent transfer windows, achieving the desired results has proven difficult. Nevertheless, the right steps were taken in the summer of 2025. Under Michael Carrick's management, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo made successful debuts, leading the team toward Champions League qualification. Benjamin Sesko, who arrived from RB Leipzig for £74 million, also proved his efficiency in 2026, managing to score crucial goals.

Expectations are high for the 22-year-old Slovenian striker, but strengthening the squad is necessary as the team returns to elite European competitions. Lewandowski, with 109 Champions League goals, could be a smart acquisition for Carrick, especially considering he would be available on a free transfer. Saha commented: "I would have considered it. He has immense Champions League experience and would definitely help the team."

Saha continued, addressing Lewandowski's age (37): "He would enjoy partnering with Sesko in the league and sharing the responsibility. He brings leadership and high standards. Why not? But his age must be taken into account. He is guaranteed to score 15-20 goals a season, but building the future around him raises questions."