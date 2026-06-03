Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has once again spoken warmly about Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov. The Spanish manager specifically highlighted the Uzbek player's versatility, physical strength, and reading of the game.

Guardiola rated Khusanov as a player capable of operating in various positions across the defensive line. In his view, Abdukodir can play effectively both as a centre-back and in almost all other defensive areas, with the possible exception of left-back.

"He can play in the centre and in almost every position along the back line, except perhaps left-back," said Guardiola.

This assessment demonstrates just how important Khusanov is becoming at Manchester City. For a manager like Pep Guardiola, who places immense emphasis on tactical details, a versatile defender is invaluable. Such a player allows the coach to implement various game plans, adjust the formation based on the opponent, and maintain squad balance.

The Spanish expert also placed special emphasis on Khusanov's reading of the game. This is a crucial aspect for any defender. In modern football, a defender's role is not limited to winning the ball back or succeeding in one-on-one duels; they must anticipate situations, make correct decisions in possession, and contribute to the team's attacking build-up.

"His reading of the game is excellent; he is reliable, consistent, and physically very strong," Guardiola emphasized.

These words represent significant recognition for Khusanov. To be a regular starter at Manchester City, a player must be not only physically strong but also intelligent, quick-thinking, and tactically astute. Guardiola is openly stating that he sees exactly these qualities in Abdukodir.

Most notably, Pep Guardiola compared Khusanov to Kyle Walker in his prime. For years, Walker was a standout in Manchester City's defence, distinguished by his pace, physical power, reliability in one-on-one duels, and consistency in big matches.

"Like Kyle Walker in his prime," said Guardiola.

Such a comparison is no ordinary compliment. Kyle Walker was one of the most vital defenders in Pep's system, playing a huge role in neutralizing rapid attackers, covering space behind the defensive line, and maintaining team balance. Comparing Khusanov to such a player indicates just how highly his potential is rated.

Abdukodir Khusanov's adaptation to English football remains a source of special pride for Uzbek fans. Finding one's place in a championship as physically and tactically demanding as the Premier League is no easy feat for any player. Earning the trust of the manager at a club with standards as high as Manchester City requires tremendous hard work.

Khusanov has been showcasing his strengths in a short period. His physical conditioning, speed, ability to read opposition attacks, and reliable actions on the pitch have been highly rated by the coaching staff.

Of course, Abdukodir is still developing. He faces many more games, major tests, and even stronger opponents ahead. However, comments like these from Guardiola show that the player is on the right path. Receiving praise from an expert like Pep is a massive motivation for any footballer.

Khusanov's rise to this level is also crucial for the Uzbekistan national team. Having a high-calibre defender with international experience in the back line provides a significant confidence boost to Cannavaro's squad ahead of the World Cup.

In matches against strong opponents like Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo, Khusanov's physical strength, speed, and reading of the game will be essential. Every episode matters at the World Cup, and at such moments, the experience of a defender honed at a top club is worth its weight in gold.

Guardiola's comparison of Khusanov to Kyle Walker is a major event for Uzbek football. It is not merely an opinion on one player, but a sign of the level of recognition a defender from Uzbekistan is achieving in world football.

Abdukodir Khusanov is still at a pivotal stage of his career, but the recognition surrounding him is growing. The main task now is to consistently prove this trust on the pitch, maintain consistency, and strive for even greater heights.

For Pep Guardiola to speak so highly of an Uzbek player is significant. A new phase is now beginning for Khusanov: he is being viewed not just as a talent, but as a defender capable of playing a key role in the Manchester City system.