Diego Simeone Wants to Bring Mason Greenwood to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has identified Mason Greenwood as a primary target to strengthen the attacking line. The Spanish giant is planning serious changes in attack, and Simeone considers the English forward the "perfect striker" for his tactical system. According to Goal.com report .

Greenwood proved he could adapt to La Liga conditions while on loan at Getafe last season. Currently shining for Marseille, competing with Paris Saint-Germain and other giants, the 24-year-old footballer continues to impress the Atletico Madrid coaching staff with his speed and finishing ability.

Marseille club is not willing to let go of its star easily. Reports suggest the French club has set a price tag of 100 million euros for the player, who has recorded 26 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi stated they are ready to consider any beneficial offer.

The completion of this transfer largely depends on the fate of Julian Alvarez. Although Atletico Madrid management denies reports of the Argentine forward moving to Barcelona, if a major offer arrives for Alvarez, the funds could be directed towards the Greenwood transfer.

For now, the 100 million euro price tag remains the main obstacle for Atletico Madrid. However, Simeone emphasizes the need for fresh blood in the attack, and the Mason Greenwood transfer is expected to become one of the most sensational deals of the summer window.