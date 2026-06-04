Spain Tops the List of Favorites

·48·Sport
Spain Tops the List of Favorites

The Opta supercomputer has named the Spain national team as the main favorite to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the forecast as of June 1, the Spaniards' probability of winning the tournament is 16.1%.

France holds the second place in the ranking. The French team's chance of becoming champions is estimated at 13%.

England takes the third spot with an 11.2% probability. The current world champion, Argentina, is ranked fourth with 10.4%.

Portugal completes the top five. Their probability of winning the title is indicated at 7%.

Additionally, Brazil (6.6%), Germany (5.1%), and the Netherlands (3.6%) occupy the subsequent positions.

In the Opta supercomputer's forecast, Norway (3.5%), Belgium (2.4%), and Colombia (2.1%) have entered the top ten.

The rest of the ranking includes the national teams of Morocco, Uruguay, Switzerland, and Croatia. Their title chances are estimated in the range of 1.6–1.9%.

Spain is the top contender to win the 2026 World Cup'vogar deb ko‘rsatilgan infografika.

SpainFranceEnglandArgentinaPortugal
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