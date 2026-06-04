Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Promises Erling Haaland and Rodri Transfers

·84·Sport
Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Promises Erling Haaland and Rodri Transfers

The race for the Real Madrid presidency has entered a heated phase. Candidate Enrique Riquelme announced he will not retract his controversial statements regarding Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri. The 37-year-old businessman emphasizes that he has a concrete plan to bring the Premier League's biggest stars to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. According to Goal.com reports .

Riquelme called the rejections from Erling Haaland's entourage "part of the game." According to him, the Norwegian striker's contract includes a release clause, making the transfer feasible. "If I am elected president, great figures like Erling Haaland will play for Real Madrid," the candidate stated confidently.

The situation had become complicated after rejections from Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta and his father Alf-Inge Haaland. However, Riquelme compared this scenario to Luis Figo's transfer from Barcelona in 2000. Back then, all parties denied the agreement until it was officially announced. He also added that he is in contact with agent Pablo Barquero regarding Rodri.

To prove the seriousness of his promises, Riquelme took an unprecedented risk. If he fails to complete the promised transfers, he guaranteed to pay the annual membership fees for nearly 100,000 club members (approximately 15 million euros) out of his own pocket. This strategy is expected to be a key weapon in the fight against current president Florentino Pérez.

Real MadridErling HaalandRodriManchester CityTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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