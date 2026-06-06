Can Estevao Reach Eden Hazard and Arjen Robben's Level at Chelsea?

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Can Estevao Reach Eden Hazard and Arjen Robben's Level at Chelsea?

Chelsea fans have high hopes for the Brazilian talent. Former defender Gary Cahill explained to GOAL why Estevao can rise to the level of wingers like Eden Hazard and Arjen Robben. The Stamford Bridge crowd is already enjoying the young star's performances. Goal.com reports .

Estevao, who shone at Palmeiras, attracted attention from many European giants. Chelsea ultimately won the race, spending a total of £50 million on the transfer. The South American footballer, who joined the London club in the summer of 2025, quickly adapted to the first team.

Although Chelsea faced stability issues in the 2025-26 season, this created an opportunity for Estevao to showcase his skills. The young talent played 36 matches across all competitions, scoring 8 goals. Unfortunately, a knee injury temporarily halted his season and his dreams of going to the World Cup with the Brazil national team.

According to Gary Cahill, Estevao is one of the few players who excites the fans. "I have been at the stadium several times this season and saw that the fans cannot get enough of his game. When he has the ball, everyone gets up from their seats expecting something special. In my era, Hazard, Pedro, and Willian were like that. He is a unique talent who can decide the outcome of a match in unexpected situations," said the former defender.

Given Estevao's age, he is expected to become even stronger. Although injuries are part of football, his return will undoubtedly be a major boost for Chelsea. The Londoners plan to build the team's future attacking line around this Brazilian wonderkid.

ChelseaEstevaoPremier LeagueTransferBrazil
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