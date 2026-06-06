Rafael Leao Wants to Leave Milan and Move to England

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Rafael Leao Wants to Leave Milan and Move to England

Milan forward Rafael Leao announced that the time has come for a new challenge in his career and that he is ready to leave Serie A. The Portuguese winger chose the Premier League as the championship that better suits his style. According to the player, tactical constraints in Italy are preventing him from showcasing his full potential. This was reported by Goal.com report .

In an interview with Sport TV, Rafael Leao spoke openly about the difficulties of the past season. He emphasized that injuries and the tactical system chosen by the coaching staff negatively affected his game. "I felt I could contribute more to the team, but the team's style of play did not allow it. I need a new challenge," said the forward.

Leao stated that the Premier League or La Liga are the most suitable options for showcasing his talent. He did not hide that an offer from England would delight him. In his opinion, competing with high-level players in the Premier League will help his growth.

The footballer also shared his thoughts on his position on the field. He admitted that he prefers to play as a second striker or a "false nine," acknowledging that he spends too much time making decisions on the wing. Rafael Leao added that he needs to work on improving his statistics and being more decisive in front of goal.

Rafael LeaoAC MilanPremier LeagueTransfersFootball
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Rafael Leao Wants to Leave Milan and Move to England – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026