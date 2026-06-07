Arsenal Considering Morgan Gibbs-White to Strengthen Attack

England's Premier League current champions Arsenal have set their plans for the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta has added Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White to the transfer list with the aim of strengthening the team's attacking line. The "Gunners" manager, who won the title after a 22-year drought, intends to make the squad even stronger to defend the crown. According to Goal.com reports .

Londoners' primary target remains Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. Arteta highly values the 23-year-old's versatile abilities, but his transfer could cost Arsenal at least £100 million. If the Rogers deal does not materialize, Morgan Gibbs-White is seen as the main alternative option.

Gibbs-White proved himself last season by scoring 18 goals in all competitions. His 15 Premier League goals were the second-highest among English players, trailing only Ollie Watkins. He also led Nottingham Forest to the Europa League semi-finals. Despite this, the player was not included in England's World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel.

Currently, PSG, who defeated Arsenal in the Champions League final, are also showing interest in Morgan Rogers. Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is trying to keep his key players at the club. Although Gibbs-White has a contract with the club until 2028, significant offers in the transfer market could change the situation.

Meanwhile, another Forest star, Elliot Anderson, is also attracting the attention of giants. Manchester City and Manchester United have joined the race for the midfielder, valued at £100 million. Although head coach Vítor Pereira wants to keep the squad intact, he has acknowledged the reality of the transfer market.