Colombia Defeats Jordan to Prepare for Match Against Uzbekistan

On the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is ready to captivate the world with its intensity and charm, one of the main rivals in our group tested their strength. The national teams of Colombia and Jordan faced each other ahead of this historic tournament hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. In a match held at the cozy Snapdragon Stadium in beautiful San Diego, the South American representatives dominated the Asian team and secured a confident victory. This game is particularly significant for Uzbek football fans.

You can review the details of this exciting pre-World Cup clash, including numbers and key moments, in the special integrated table below:

FRIENDLY MATCH STATISTICS AND GROUP STANDINGS

Teams and Match Venue Match Result and Goal Chronology Notable Aspects of the Game Composition of Groups in the Upcoming World Cup Colombia



Jordan



USA, San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium 2 : 0



• 41st minute: John Arias (1:0)

• 55th minute: John Arias (2:0) Assists: James Rodríguez and Santiago Arias.



Red card: Yazam (90th minute, Jordan). Group K: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan



Group J: Jordan, Austria, Algeria, Argentina

Through this friendly match, the Colombians aimed to perfect their tactical schemes before their first official World Cup match against the Uzbekistan national team on June 18.

John Arias's Brace and James's Magical Pass

The match started as expected with the activity of the South American representatives. Just before the end of the first half, in the 41st minute, striker John Arias opened the scoring, benefiting from a precise pass by the team's experienced star and captain, James Rodríguez. The Colombians, who maintained the initiative in the second half, increased their lead in the 55th minute. Substitute defender Santiago Arias delivered a beautiful pass, which John Arias converted into a goal, completing his brace. In the final minute of the match, Jordan's Yazam was sent off for rough play.

Expert Commentary: Colombia's match against Jordan gave us important signals about our rival's current form. James Rodríguez demonstrated he is still a genius at creating dangerous situations in midfield, while John Arias showed his ability to calmly capitalize on opportunities in attack. By easily defeating Jordan, another Asian representative, the Colombians proved they are seriously prepared for the June 18 match against our team. However, Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will certainly analyze these tactical moves in depth. We wish our national team great success in the upcoming World Cup and expect historic victories!

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