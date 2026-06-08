Should Christian Eriksen Retire? Advice from a Former Teammate

Following another frightening incident during Denmark's friendly match against Ukraine, Andros Townsend urged Christian Eriksen to consider retiring from professional football. The 34-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch again, nearly five years after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. According to Goal.com reports .

The incident occurred in the 65th minute of the match in Odense, Denmark. Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the field, causing the match to be stopped immediately. In an interview with talkSPORT, his former Tottenham teammate Townsend emphasized that Eriksen must now prioritize his health and family.

According to the Danish Football Association (DBU), the former Manchester United and Brentford player has regained consciousness and is under observation in the hospital. Doctors confirmed that the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) installed in Eriksen in 2021 functioned exactly as expected in the emergency and saved the footballer's life.

National team doctor Morten Boesen stated that the player's condition is stable and he will soon be discharged. Nevertheless, this incident has reignited debates about whether it is appropriate for Eriksen to continue his career at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and on the international stage.