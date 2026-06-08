New York Mayor Makes Unexpected Prediction on 2026 World Cup Winner

As the world's eyes turn across the ocean and only days remain before the captivating football festival begins, not only sports experts but also major politicians continue to share their predictions. One such intriguing event occurred in the USA. Zohran Mamdani, Mayor of New York City, one of the World Cup hosts, organized a unique interactive game with journalists, predicting the outcomes of matches from the group stage to the final of the upcoming World Cup. The politician's forecasts caused a real stir and heated discussions in the football world.

Zohran Mamdani's chain of predictions was full of unexpected and sensational results. In his opinion, real 'sensations' will occur right in the initial playoff stage, the Round of 16. According to the Mayor's guess, the Brazilian national team, the homeland of football, will unexpectedly lose to the Asian representative Japan and leave the tournament early. At the same stage, Cristiano Ronaldo's compatriots, the Portugal national team, will also fail to overcome the English barrier and say goodbye to the World Cup.

It is natural that the city leader's predictions for the subsequent stages also surprised the fans. Mamdani stated that in the clash of two South American giants, specifically in the quarter-finals, the Colombia national team would defeat the current champion Argentina. The English, meanwhile, will defeat the host USA and strong Spain to reach the semi-finals, but will lose to France at the threshold of the final.

The most interesting and drama-filled event will occur in the final: according to the Mayor, France will lose the battle for the main trophy to the African representative Morocco, and Morocco will wear the world crown for the first time in history. Colombia, having defeated England, will complete the top three.

We remind you that this grand World Cup, which for the first time in history will include 48 teams and be hosted on the pitches of the USA, Mexico, and Canada, will officially start on June 11 of this year. We will watch together in the coming days, amidst the live football heat, how much of the politician's sensational and bold predictions come true. Stay with us!

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