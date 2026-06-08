Jose Mourinho Plans Radical Overhaul of Real Madrid's Defense

Real Madrid is on the verge of announcing an official statement that will send shockwaves through the world of football in the coming days. The club's management is finalizing all documentation and formal procedures for the return of legendary Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho. According to the latest exclusive reports from Spain's prestigious Marca publication, the coach known as 'The Special One' has already held secret negotiations and initial tactical discussions with the heads of the 'Royal Club'.

While carefully analyzing the team's current state, the experienced specialist clearly identified the Madrid giants' weakest and most problematic area. In Mourinho's opinion, Real Madrid possesses the world's strongest potential in attack and midfield, but it is essential to significantly strengthen the defensive line to compete for major trophies and championship titles. The Portuguese genius has presented the club leadership with clear and strict demands regarding transfers.

According to the source, Mourinho's new revolution in Madrid will begin with rebuilding the defense. He does not intend to limit himself to signing Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate for this line. According to the coach's plan, after signing a contract with Konate, it is mandatory to purchase another high-level and formidable player for the center-back position. Thus, he aims to create an impenetrable 'fortress' in Madrid and a competitive squad that intimidates any opponent.

Recall that earlier, the media circulated sensational reports about Ibrahima Konate reaching a full agreement with Real Madrid. According to these reports, the French defender will join the Madrid club immediately after the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup matches. The most appealing aspect is that Konate will move to Madrid completely free of charge—as a free agent—since his contract with the English club has expired. This is expected to be Mourinho's first major and skillful transfer move in his new era at Real Madrid.

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