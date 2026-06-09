Bayer Leverkusen has appointed Carles Martinez as the new head coach, introducing him as the club's "Plan B." This Spanish specialist shares many similarities with Xabi Alonso and possesses numerous qualities that fit the "Pharmaceuticals" style. Both coaches began their careers in the youth systems of Spanish giants: Alonso at Real Madrid, while Martinez gained experience at Barcelona's La Masia academy and the Espanyol system. According to Goal.com reports .

Martinez's coaching path has been unique. After leaving the Barcelona system in 2019, he worked with Al-Rayyan and the Kuwait youth national teams. In 2023, he joined Toulouse, where he served as head of methodology and assistant coach, helping the team win the Coupe de France. Later becoming head coach, Martinez led the team to its best result in the last decade.

Leverkusen initially considered Andoni Iraola as a candidate, but after he chose Liverpool, the choice fell on 42-year-old Martinez. His playing style is close to the philosophies of Pep Guardiola and Xabi Alonso, promoting modern, possession-based, and intelligent attacking football.

Bayer fans now hope to move past the inconsistent performances under Kasper Hjulmand and see clear, organized football. Martinez prefers adaptability against opponents, disciplined team defense, and the use of a three-defender scheme that brought success during Xabi Alonso's tenure. This is expected to lay the groundwork for Leverkusen to compete for top positions in the Bundesliga again.