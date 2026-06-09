Mbappe Jokes About Goal Drought as Olise Scores Hat-Trick

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe has not scored in three consecutive matches, but Didier Deschamps is not worried ahead of the World Cup. The Real Madrid forward joked that he is saving his precise shots for the tournament. In the 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland, Michael Olise scored a hat-trick and became the man of the match. According to Goal.com reports .

The France national team won their final friendly match before departing for the World Cup, but attention focused on the contrasting performances of the squad's two attacking stars. Despite creating several chances, Mbappe failed to score. Such a drought is unusual for the captain, who has 56 goals in 98 appearances for the national team, yet neither the player nor the coach is concerned.

In the match in Lille, Bayern winger Michael Olise stole the headlines. He continued his excellent club form with the national team, delivering a brilliant hat-trick. Olise capped his third goal with a stunning long-range strike, proving he is becoming one of the team's key figures.

Didier Deschamps laughed off suggestions that Mbappe's confidence had dropped after the match. "I am not worried. True, he had chances, but lacked precision. He told me he is saving all his goals for the tournament in the USA, which is enough for me," the coach said in an interview with TF1.

Deschamps praised Olise's performance, hinting that he could now be the team's main attacking force. "He is shining just like he does for Bayern. Everything comes easily to him. He is playing very efficiently, and that is great news for us," the expert added.