Mbappe Jokes About Goal Drought as Olise Scores Hat-Trick

·6·Sport
Mbappe Jokes About Goal Drought as Olise Scores Hat-Trick

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe has not scored in three consecutive matches, but Didier Deschamps is not worried ahead of the World Cup. The Real Madrid forward joked that he is saving his precise shots for the tournament. In the 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland, Michael Olise scored a hat-trick and became the man of the match. According to Goal.com reports .

The France national team won their final friendly match before departing for the World Cup, but attention focused on the contrasting performances of the squad's two attacking stars. Despite creating several chances, Mbappe failed to score. Such a drought is unusual for the captain, who has 56 goals in 98 appearances for the national team, yet neither the player nor the coach is concerned.

In the match in Lille, Bayern winger Michael Olise stole the headlines. He continued his excellent club form with the national team, delivering a brilliant hat-trick. Olise capped his third goal with a stunning long-range strike, proving he is becoming one of the team's key figures.

Didier Deschamps laughed off suggestions that Mbappe's confidence had dropped after the match. "I am not worried. True, he had chances, but lacked precision. He told me he is saving all his goals for the tournament in the USA, which is enough for me," the coach said in an interview with TF1.

Deschamps praised Olise's performance, hinting that he could now be the team's main attacking force. "He is shining just like he does for Bayern. Everything comes easily to him. He is playing very efficiently, and that is great news for us," the expert added.

FranceKylian MbappeMichael OliseReal MadridBayern
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester City Looking to Complete Transfer of Tottenham DefenderManchester City Looking to Complete Transfer of Tottenham DefenderToday, 09:45Bayer Leverkusen Appoints New Coach: Similarities Between Carles Martinez and Xabi AlonsoBayer Leverkusen Appoints New Coach: Similarities Between Carles Martinez and Xabi AlonsoToday, 09:19Three Offers Received by the Footballer Who Scored Two Goals Against Uzbekistan...Three Offers Received by the Footballer Who Scored Two Goals Against Uzbekistan...Today, 09:05Real Madrid Officially Completes Denzel Dumfries TransferReal Madrid Officially Completes Denzel Dumfries TransferToday, 08:55Bayern Ready to Reject Real Madrid for Michael OliseBayern Ready to Reject Real Madrid for Michael OliseToday, 08:53Is Neymar Ready for the World Cup? Brazil National Team Provides UpdateIs Neymar Ready for the World Cup? Brazil National Team Provides UpdateToday, 08:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)