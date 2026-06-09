Mourinho's "Black List": These 6 Real Madrid Players Are Unwanted

A real transfer explosion is happening in world football and around Real Madrid! This week, the appointment of the famous and unique specialist Jose Mourinho as head coach of the "Royal Club" is expected. Spain's prestigious and popular Diario Sport reports that, according to the latest sensational news, the Portuguese coach nicknamed "The Special One" has already begun large-scale reforms and cleansing at the Madrid giant. He has decided to part ways with exactly six star players who do not fit his tactical plans for the new season.

According to insider information, Mourinho's black list includes several key and prominent members of the team. We are talking about the Brazilian speedy forward Rodrigo, the French talent Eduardo Camavinga, young defender Raul Asencio, as well as Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, and Franco Mastantuono. These players may completely leave the Madrid camp or be sold to other clubs before the summer transfer window closes.

In addition, major changes are being observed in the club's leadership. After experienced executive Florentino Perez was re-elected as president of Real Madrid, he is seriously considering strengthening the team's defensive line. According to international media reports, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Inter's Denzel Dumfries are expected to join the Madrid club soon. These transfers will undoubtedly form the foundation of the renewed team.

Most excitingly, the experienced Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho has already arrived in Madrid to sign the official contract terms with the club and start work. A new and intense "Mourinho era" will soon begin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Always follow these historic changes at Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho's new tactical revolutions, and the latest exclusive transfer news in world football with us on the Zamin pages!