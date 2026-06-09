Thierry Henry Reacts to Anthony Gordon's Move to Barcelona

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry highly praised Anthony Gordon's efforts to speak Spanish after joining Barcelona. The former French striker believes the England winger fits the club's playing style perfectly. Henry emphasized the importance of finalizing the transfer before the World Cup and predicted Gordon would achieve great success in Catalonia. According to Goal.com report .

Speaking about the footballer who transferred from Newcastle for nearly 80 million euros, Henry said his speed and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations would strengthen the "Blaugrana" attack. In particular, Gordon's versatility to play anywhere along the front line is expected to be valuable for Barcelona under Hansi Flick.

"I think Anthony Gordon can make a big impact in a team that plays beautiful football. He is capable of stretching the opposition's defense because he makes good runs into empty zones and has a nose for goal. He can play on the left, right, and center, just as he did at Newcastle. This has become a dream come true for him," Henry told Betway in an interview.

Off the pitch, Gordon attracted everyone's attention by speaking Spanish at his presentation ceremony. Henry considers this an important step in adapting to the new environment and connecting with fans. "When you arrive in a new place, you have to do that — you need to adapt. It shows he understands where he has come. Seeing his efforts, I thought, 'Well done, my friend,'" added the legendary footballer.