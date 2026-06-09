Didier Deschamps Comments on Kylian Mbappé's Goal Drought

Kylian Mbappé, one of the brightest stars in world football, has sparked heated discussions among fans and experts due to his recent performances for the France national team. The talented forward failed to score in his third consecutive match for the national side. Nevertheless, Les Bleus continue their successful campaign.

In another intense friendly match, the France national team secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland. In this fierce contest, the team's young and promising star Michael Olise scored a brilliant hat-trick, netting three goals against the opponents and becoming the man of the match. Meanwhile, Mbappé once again left the pitch without scoring.

Despite this, France head coach Didier Deschamps clearly demonstrated that he is not worried about his team leader's current form or goal drought. Speaking about Kylian's performance, the experienced specialist emphasized his full confidence in the player.

"I am not worried at all. He had several good chances to score during the match, but just lacked a bit of precision in the final shots. He told me in conversation that he is saving all his crucial goals for the World Cup hosted by the USA, and I fully agree with his mindset," Deschamps stated with a smile in an exclusive interview with the famous TF1 channel.

For reference, Kylian Mbappé has played 98 official matches for the France national team so far, scoring 56 goals, and remains one of the country's all-time top scorers.

In the group stage of the upcoming 2026 World Cup, the current runners-up France will compete in Group C against the national teams of Senegal, Iraq, and Norway for a playoff spot. Fans are expecting a true goal show from Mbappé in these official matches.

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