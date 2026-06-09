FIFA Has Devised a New Way to Generate Extra Revenue from the 2026 World Cup...

On the eve of the official start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most grandiose and magical celebration in world football, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has launched a new paid service that is unexpected and extremely exciting for millions of fans. This was reported by The Athletic , citing its sources, one of the most authoritative sports publications in the USA and the UK. This news will undoubtedly appeal to stadium fans who plan to watch the World Cup matches live from the arenas.

According to the attractive terms of the new project, hardcore football fans can now pay just $79 to have their names or short messages supporting their favorite teams displayed on the stadium's giant screen (electronic scoreboard) before the match begins. Special messages from fans who make use of the service will be shown on the arena's central monitors to the entire stadium until the referee blows the initial whistle. This provides fans with historic moments that will be remembered for a lifetime.

It is worth noting that this World Cup, considered the year's biggest sporting event, will begin with its first intense matches on June 11 of this year. This World Cup will open a completely new chapter in football history, as for the first time, not 32, but the 48 strongest national teams on the planet will compete for the main trophy. In addition, the tournament's geography has expanded, with matches being held for the first time in history simultaneously in three major host countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico, on their most modern pitches and in their arenas.

Most importantly and joyfully, you can experience all the intense and exciting matches of the 2026 World Cup, featuring the best stars in world football, remotely with us. The hottest and fastest text-based online broadcasts of every match within the tournament will be regularly presented to fans on our portal's pages.

Always follow the latest dramatic events of the World Cup, exclusive reports from overseas stadiums, FIFA's new technological projects, and the hottest news in the football world with us on the Zamin pages!