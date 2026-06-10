Morgan Rogers on Arsenal interest and competition with Jude Bellingham

·0·Sport
Morgan Rogers on Arsenal interest and competition with Jude Bellingham

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has addressed rumors regarding a potential move to Arsenal for the first time. The 23-year-old midfielder is currently preparing for the 2026 World Cup with the England national team. He stated that while it is difficult to ignore transfer speculation, his focus remains on achieving success with the national team, as reported by Goal.com .

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are looking to sign the player who recorded 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions last season. The London club views Rogers as a primary target to strengthen their attacking line. In an interview with Netflix, the player noted that the talk of an £80 million transfer fee was initially distracting, but he now views it as positive energy.

For England manager Thomas Tuchel, the competition between Rogers and Jude Bellingham has become a major selection dilemma. While some experts suggest benching the Real Madrid star, Rogers thinks differently. He is confident that he can play alongside Jude Bellingham and wants to play in the same team as the best players.

If Aston Villa refuses to let their star go, Arsenal is considering Morgan Gibbs-White as an alternative. However, Rogers, who was named PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season and starred in the Europa League final, remains the top target. The Birmingham club is expected to demand no less than £80 million for their star.

ArsenalAston VillaMorgan RogersJude BellinghamTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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