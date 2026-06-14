Mbappe consoles Saliba after PSG's victory over Arsenal

France captain Kylian Mbappe spoke about the atmosphere in the dressing room after PSG's Champions League victory over Arsenal. The Real Madrid star shared his thoughts on balancing emotions between the defeated William Saliba and the winning Parisians. This is reported by Goal.com .

"I immediately congratulated my PSG teammates. It is easier to console one person (Saliba) than five people who lost in the Champions League. Their result is amazing. I know what it's like to lose a Champions League final, so we tried to support Saliba. The team spirit is excellent and we are focused on the World Cup," said Mbappe at a press conference.

Mbappe, who currently leads the Real Madrid attack, emphasized that team success is more important than personal records. Although he is approaching Miroslav Klose's record on the list of all-time World Cup top scorers, he stated that his main goal is to win gold medals again with France.

"It's nice to be on the top scorers list, but for me, the most important thing is to bring the World Cup title back to France. My physical condition is excellent and I am ready to help the national team. We understand that a difficult path lies ahead, but we will do our best to reach the final," the striker added.