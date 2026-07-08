Hollywood script: Argentina pulls off a stunning comeback against Egypt

The World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt is set to secure a permanent place in football history. Trailing 0-2, "La Albiceleste" completely turned the tide in just 13 minutes to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Zamin.uz presents the details of this insane clash and Messi's historic records.

Argentina – Egypt — 3:2

Goals: Romero (79), Messi (83), Fernandez (90+2) — Yasser Ibrahim (15), Zizo (67).

Missed penalty: Messi (21).

From anti-record to greatness: What did Leo Messi do?

The match initially started poorly for Lionel Messi. In the 21st minute, he failed to convert a penalty, marking a unique anti-record as he missed from the spot for the second time in this World Cup. However, in the second half, he displayed true captaincy qualities:

In the 79th minute, he provided an assist for Cristian Romero's goal.

In the 83rd minute, he capitalized on a mistake by the opposing defense to equalize.

With this goal and assist, Messi rewrote the history of the World Cup:

Top Scorer: He increased his tally of World Cup goals to 21 (Kylian Mbappe has 19). Top Assister: He reached 9 assists in the World Cup, surpassing the legendary Diego Maradona. All-time records: He became the player with the most World Cup appearances (31), the first to score in 9 consecutive matches, and the first to score in 6 consecutive playoff games.

The Golden Boot race is heating up

For the first time in World Cup history, three players have managed to score 7 or more goals in the tournament. With his goal in this match, Messi has taken the lead once again:

Player Number of goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) 8 Kylian Mbappe (France) 7 Erling Haaland (Norway) 7 Harry Kane (England) 6

Refereeing controversy and the fury of the Egyptian team

The match was not without controversial decisions by French referee Francois Letexier. He disallowed an Egyptian goal in the 60th minute due to a foul and ignored a suspicious situation in the Argentine penalty area in the 90+2nd minute. This caused sharp indignation from the African representatives.

Mostafa Zizo (Egyptian national team forward): "The referee came onto the pitch to ensure we lost. We hoped to bring joy to the Egyptian people, but in the end, we congratulate Argentina on their World Cup victory. This is a fake tournament, and they don't even need to play the remaining matches. The referee destroyed the dream of an entire nation."

Messi's tears and post-match confession

After the match, Messi, unable to hide tears of joy, praised the team's willpower:

"After the score was 0-2, the situation became very complicated. We are feeling incredible emotions for being able to turn the game around. It was very difficult for us again, but this is the World Cup. All matches go exactly like this. I am very happy."

The Argentina national team has advanced to the quarterfinals with its historic 13-minute comeback and will continue the fight for the trophy.