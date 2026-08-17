Dani Ceballos Transfer: Napoli Makes a Move for Experienced Midfielder

Italian club Napoli have opened active talks to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has left Real Madrid. According to Sportal, the Neapolitans have sent an official contract offer to the representatives of the free agent. Another Serie A giant is also competing for the 30-year-old Spaniard. Goal.com reports .

Napoli, led by Massimiliano Allegri, have made strengthening their midfield a top priority ahead of the new season. The club’s management are looking to take advantage of the player’s availability as a free agent, without a transfer fee. Ceballos’s wealth of international experience and playing experience at European level are expected to bring stability to the Italian club’s game.

Transfer Competition and Contenders

Napoli are not the only club interested in the player’s services. In particular, Dani Ceballos’s boyhood club Real Betis remain in contact with him. Juventus of Turin have also been monitoring the Spanish midfielder’s situation since last summer.

Nevertheless, the transfer is not currently a priority for Juventus, which has reduced the Turin club’s activity to some extent. This gives Napoli a good opportunity to take the lead in the transfer race before their rivals make serious offers. Massimiliano Allegri wants the deal to be completed as soon as possible.

Plans for the New Season

Dani Ceballos came through the Real Betis academy before later playing for Real Madrid. His tactical control and creative vision on the pitch would undoubtedly serve Allegri’s objectives in domestic competition and on the European stage. Signing a player of this calibre for free would also have a positive impact on the club’s financial stability.

If the player’s representatives accept the terms presented, the negotiations could soon take a positive turn. Napoli are currently preparing for the 2026–27 Serie A season, which begins next Saturday with an away match against Genoa. The head coach wants to integrate the new player into the squad before the busy schedule begins.