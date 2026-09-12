“The Goal is the Premier League Title!”: Xabi Alonso Vows to Return Chelsea to the Top

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“The Goal is the Premier League Title!”: Xabi Alonso Vows to Return Chelsea to the Top

As the new Premier League season kicks off, the title race has entered its most intense phase. Xabi Alonso, one of the world's most talented coaches who took charge of London's Chelsea during the summer transfer window, has publicly announced the team's grand and uncompromising plans for the current season. The Spanish specialist clearly stated that the “Blues” will fight not just for a top-four finish, but directly for the Premier League title and top honors in all competitions. Having collected 6 points in the first 3 rounds of the season, trailing Manchester City, the “Blues” will face another crucial match at home tonight, September 12. So, what new winning mentality is Xabi Alonso building at Stamford Bridge, how are the team's title chances being evaluated, and what is the main intrigue in the squad ahead of today's match against Hull City?

“Fans must be proud of us!”: Xabi Alonso’s resounding statement

Having arrived at Chelsea before the new season, Xabi Alonso demonstrated his uncompromising position in an interview with the press:

  • “Premier League title and all trophies”: “Our goal this season is to fight for the Premier League title and every possible trophy,” the Spanish head coach firmly defined the team's ambitions;

  • Restoring fan trust: Alonso continued: “This is exactly what will make our fans proud of us,” promising to fulfill the long-awaited dreams of the fans in the Stamford Bridge stands;

  • Demand for maximalism: The coach has made it a priority to build a warrior team that fights to the maximum for every tournament, every cup, and every point.

Conclusions from the first 3 rounds: 4th place and a 3-point gap from City

The state of the London team at the start of the season is reflected in the following figures:

  • 3 matches — 6 points: The “Blues” under Alonso managed to collect 6 points in the first 3 rounds of the championship;

  • Stability in the top four: Chelsea is currently in 4th place in the Premier League table, staying close to the leading group;

  • Manchester Citydistance is only 3 points: The gap with the league leaders, the “Citizens,” is only one win, or 3 points, which makes every subsequent round a decisive battle.

Hot football at Stamford Bridge today: Kick-off at 19:00!

As part of the 4th round of the Premier League, Alonso’s students will face a serious test at home:

  • Opponent — Hull City: Chelsea hosts Hull City at home today, September 12;

  • Match time: This clash starts at exactly 19:00 Tashkent time;

  • Requirement for victory only: Dropping points at home could allow rivals in the title race to pull ahead, so Chelsea is expected to play attacking, pressure-based football from the first minutes.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival has brought a new tactical depth and winning mentality to the London club. Now, the results on the pitch and today’s match will show how justified these big claims from the Londoners are.

Do you think the new Chelsea led by Xabi Alonso Manchester Cityand Arsenal can compete equally for the title until the end? Will the Londoners achieve a convincing big win in today's match, or can Hull City cause an upset? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot Premier League clash with all football fans and Chelsea supporters!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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