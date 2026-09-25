Doston Bozorov to fight Brazilian opponent at Octagon 92 tournament

Famous Uzbek MMA fighter Doston Bozorov will step into the octagon at the Octagon 92 tournament, taking place in Namangan on October 3. The former Octagon League champion will face Brazilian Yair Jesuyno.

The bout will take place in the lightweight division. This was reported by the press service of the Octagon League.

Fighters' statistics

Throughout his professional career, Doston Bozorov has fought 15 matches, winning 14 and suffering only one defeat.

Yair Jesuyno, on the other hand, has recorded 12 wins and 3 losses in 15 fights.

The statistics of the two fighters will collide at the Octagon 92 tournament in Namangan. For Bozorov, this fight will serve as another important test as a former champion.