Can a smart ring help overcome heart failure?

·2·Technology
Can a smart ring help overcome heart failure?

A new clinical trial program has started in Jersey for patients suffering from heart failure. Specialists aim to use this study to more accurately assess the effectiveness of treatment using modern digital technologies and to improve the quality of medical care provided to patients in the future.

Patients diagnosed with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF), that is, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, are involved in the clinical trial. During the study, scientists will investigate how intravenous iron preparation affects the symptoms of heart failure, as well as the physical activity and exercise capacity of patients.

A man holding his chest in pain with a red pain symbol in the heart area.

Trial participants will use a special smart ring and an electronic sensor patch worn on the thigh for 14 weeks. These devices continuously record indicators such as the patient's daily movements, number of steps, physical activity, and time to stand up from a sitting position. The smart ring collects physiological data such as heart rate.

According to Dr. Aaron Henry, a cardiologist at Jersey Hospital, the effect of iron injection in traditional methods is usually evaluated through a six-minute walk test. However, this method only shows the condition at a specific time.

According to him, the new technology allows continuous monitoring of the patient's condition for 14 weeks. The data collected by the devices is uploaded to a server via the patient's smartphone, and doctors analyze it to evaluate how effective the treatment has been.

A silver smart ring with sensors inside on a blue background.

Dr. Henry says that patients of various ages can participate in the study. In practice, however, the majority of participants are people over 70, 80, and even 90 years old. In his opinion, providing elderly patients with the opportunity to use modern digital technologies is one of the important tasks for modern medicine.

To finance the project, the Digital Jersey organization has allocated 200,000 pounds sterling through its Impact Jersey Fund.

According to the head of the organization, Tony Moretta, there is no more important direction than healthcare. In his opinion, Jersey is a convenient platform for testing new digital medical technologies, and if the island becomes one of the leaders in this field, patients will benefit first of all.

A human hand wearing a black smart ring on a finger against a blue background.

Specialists emphasize that if this clinical trial is successfully completed, the use of digital technologies in monitoring and treating heart failure may expand further.

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