How many electric cars are there in Kashkadarya? Official information provided

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How many electric cars are there in Kashkadarya? Official information provided

As of July 1, 2026, 122.7 thousand electric vehicles were registered in Uzbekistan. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

By regions, the highest number of electric cars was recorded in Tashkent city — 88,496. This is followed by Tashkent region with 9,546, Samarkand region with 4,870, and Khorezm region with 3,784.

In Kashkadarya region, there are 3,045 electric vehicles. With this figure, the region ranks 5th among the regions of Uzbekistan in terms of the number of electric cars.

According to the data, as of April 1, 2026, the number of electric vehicles in Kashkadarya stood at 2,611. Over three months, their number increased by 434, or 16.6 percent.

Thus, in the first half of 2026, the number of electric cars in Kashkadarya increased significantly.

National Statistics CommitteeElectric carsTashkentKashkadarya
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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