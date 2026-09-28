Satellite communication via Starlink launched in Kazakhstan

·33·Technology
Satellite communication via Starlink launched in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has become the first in the Central Asian region to implement technology that enables direct satellite-to-smartphone communication. According to ixbt.com, Beeline Kazakhstan, in partnership with Starlink, has announced the commercial launch of the Direct to Cell service. This significant step marks a new era in providing connectivity to remote and hard-to-reach areas of the country. This is reported by news source.

This project was implemented with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan. Its main advantage is that users do not require any special equipment, such as expensive satellite phones or external antennas. The entire process is carried out using a standard compatible smartphone.

Capabilities of the new technology

In the first phase of the project, users will be able to send and receive SMS messages and access certain basic internet services. During the promotional period, this service will be provided to Beeline Kazakhstan customers on a temporary free basis. Experts note that Direct to Cell does not replace traditional terrestrial base stations but rather complements the existing network.

Satellite communication is primarily intended for mountainous regions, deserts, highways, and other remote locations where cellular coverage is unavailable. It is also extremely useful in emergency situations where terrestrial infrastructure is damaged or non-functional.

Terms of use and prospects

  • The smartphone must be outside the standard network coverage area;
  • A clear view of the sky is required;
  • Primary users include tourists, residents of remote areas, as well as road, utility, and emergency service personnel.
This project is the logical continuation of testing processes that have been ongoing since the end of 2025. Following successful trials, Kazakhstan has become the first country in Central Asia to transition this technology from the testing phase to commercial service.

Currently, the ability to connect to the satellite network is supported only on compatible Android smartphones. In the future, Beeline Kazakhstan management plans to expand this coverage to devices on other operating systems.

StarlinkBeeline KazakhstanDirect to CellSatellite CommunicationKazakhstan
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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