Record Heatwave in US: Hundreds Affected, FIFA Concerned

A severe heatwave affecting a large part of the US is seriously impacting major public events across the country. Due to the scorching heat, plans for several events dedicated to the 250th anniversary of US Independence have been altered, and the fate of some matches within the FIFA World Cup is also being discussed.

According to The Guardian, the international World Weather Attribution research group attributed the extraordinary heat in parts of the US and Canada to a high-pressure atmospheric system known as a "heat dome." Experts believe that global climate change is causing such extreme weather events to occur more frequently.

According to scientists' calculations, heat of this magnitude would have been almost nonexistent if the Earth's average atmospheric temperature had not risen by 1.4 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

Theodore Kipping, a researcher at Imperial College, noted that today's US climate is completely different from that of the period when the country's independence was declared. A number of changes have been introduced to the anniversary celebrations currently taking place in Washington due to high temperatures. It was reported that more than ten participants received medical assistance, and 11 people were hospitalized.

The intense heat may also affect FIFA World Cup matches. Specifically, the France vs. Paraguay match scheduled to take place in Philadelphia is planned under conditions of high temperature and humidity. The international players' association stated that there is a possibility of rescheduling or delaying matches in such situations.

At one of the public events in the state of Pennsylvania, more than 100 people required medical attention due to the effects of the heat. In response, additional ambulance crews and mobile cooling stations were deployed to the area.

Furthermore, Amtrak, the country's major rail carrier, canceled more than 20 train trips in the northeast regions due to high temperatures and warned passengers of potential delays.

Experts emphasize that the impact of global warming is intensifying year by year and once again remind of the need to take urgent measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.