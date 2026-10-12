Two Uzbekistan citizens injured in missile attack on Riyadh airport

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Two Uzbekistan citizens injured in missile attack on Riyadh airport

Two citizens of Uzbekistan sustained injuries as a result of a ballistic missile strike launched at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. According to the "Asia-Plus" publication citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, the emergency incident occurred on October 10 in the area of Terminal 3 of the airport.

MFA press secretary Omonulla Fayziyev provided official information regarding the situation, disclosing details about the health of our injured compatriots and the condition of other citizens at the airport.

Emergency medical assistance provided to the victims

According to the MFA report, all urgent measures have been taken regarding the Uzbek citizens injured in the strike:

  • Minor injuries and hospitalization: During the attack, two citizens received minor bodily injuries, and were initially given first aid at the scene, after which they were taken to Diriyah Hospital;

  • Discharged from the hospital: After all necessary medical examinations and treatments, the health condition of both citizens was confirmed to be safe, and they were discharged from the hospital;

  • Remaining 20 compatriots unharmed: About 20 other citizens of Uzbekistan who were in the airport building at the time of the missile strike were not injured.

Details of the attacks: Numerous casualties and damages

According to the received information, over the past weekend, two air attacks were carried out by the "Ansar Allah" movement against the airport of the capital of Saudi Arabia:

  • First attack casualties: The initial strike led to tragic consequences, with 13 people killed and 309 people sustaining injuries of varying severity;

  • Consequence of the second strike: During the subsequent attack, another 1 person died and 11 citizens were injured.

Official reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan strongly condemned these armed strikes targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. Official Tashkent considers such actions, which endanger the safety of civilians under any circumstances and contradict international law, to be unacceptable.

King Khalid Airportcapital of Saudi ArabiaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistanballistic missile strike
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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