«Neftchi» forward Stipe Perica posts witty joke with his photo alongside Ronaldo

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«Neftchi» forward Stipe Perica posts witty joke with his photo alongside Ronaldo

Following the AFC Champions League match against Saudi Arabia's «Al-Nasr» club (1:3), Fergana's «Neftchi» club's Croatian forward Stipe Perica posted a photo of himself with world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on his social media pages.

The forward earned praise from football fans and sparked widespread discussion online with his unique and humorous caption under the photo.

«Together we have scored over 1,000 goals»

The Croatian footballer compared his statistics with the Portuguese goalscorer and reacted humorously:

  • Famous joke quote: Perica captioned his photo with Ronaldo, writing: «Together we have scored over 1,000 goals»;

  • Difference in statistics: Of course, the vast majority of these numbers (over 900 goals) belong to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been breaking records throughout his career, but Perica's self-irony and sincere approach aroused great interest among fans.

From «Udinese» to Uzbekistan: Stipe Perica's prolific form at «Neftchi»

The Croatian forward is spending an important period of his career at the Fergana team:

  • European experience: Stipe Perica, who previously played at a high level for Italian Serie A club «Udinese», is currently active in the Uzbekistan championship;

  • Season efficiency: According to reports, the experienced legionnaire has scored a total of 16 goals in all competitions for «Neftchi» this season, having already become the team's main attacking weapon and one of its leaders.

Competing against world-class stars on the international stage and such warm moments serve as a bright event not only for the players, but also for the recognition of Uzbek football on the international arena.

Stipe PericaNeftchiAFC Champions LeagueCristiano Ronaldo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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