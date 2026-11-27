These five countries have remained on the list of the most dangerous regions consistently since 2022. Following the ceasefire in Gaza in October 2025, Palestinian territories were moved down one level in terms of risk. However, 67 percent of Gaza's population still lives in conditions of severe hunger. Experts emphasize that positive changes remain very fragile.

According to a report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), famine could intensify in 16 countries over the next six months. The report, covering the period from December 2025 to May 2026, lists Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia, and northern Nigeria as the highest-risk group.

UN food agencies have warned that the global food crisis could deepen further. Wars, sharp increases in fuel prices, and a reduction in the volume of humanitarian aid are putting millions of people in dire straits.

In Sudan, due to the war and rising fuel prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East, the prices of sorghum and diesel fuel have more than doubled in a year.

Currently, 41 percent of the country's population, or nearly 19.5 million people, are suffering from acute food shortages. The risk of famine persists in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan. In refugee camps, malnutrition rates have exceeded the most critical thresholds.

The situation is also being worsened by drought linked to the El Niño phenomenon. This is a weather change caused by the natural warming of Pacific Ocean waters. The drought has damaged 55 percent of cropland in Sennar and 70 percent in Gedaref.

Political obstacles and maritime risks in Yemen

In Yemen, where war has been ongoing since 2014, more than 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since fighting flared up again in July. In government-controlled areas, 1.8 million people are on the brink of emergency famine. Overall, more than half of the country's population — 18.3 million people — are in a state of severe crisis.

Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the FAO, noted that the main obstacle to delivering aid to those in need is not geographical, but political in nature. The Houthis are still holding 73 UN staff members in detention.

Furthermore, for Yemen, which is dependent on food and fuel imports, the disruption of shipping in the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Black Sea poses a serious threat.

Humanitarian aid volume has significantly decreased

Due to reduced funding from major donor countries, food aid to the five most at-risk countries decreased by 62 percent between 2022 and 2025, and aid to Yemen fell by 79 percent.

Experts emphasize the importance of delivering necessary funds to farmers for seeds and livestock preservation in a timely manner during planting and harvest seasons, rather than after a disaster has occurred.

"If that window is missed, it cannot be recovered. Otherwise, instead of prevention, we are only financing losses and damages," said Beth Bechdol.

Experts believe that to prevent further intensification of famine, it is necessary to deliver humanitarian aid on time and support agriculture.