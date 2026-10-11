An unusual book reading night was held at a nightclub in Japan

·6·Culture
An unusual book reading night was held at a nightclub in Japan

An interesting initiative that completely changes the perception of night entertainment venues was implemented in Japan's capital, Tokyo. Instead of the usual loud parties, a public book reading event accompanied by quiet music was organized in one of the city's nightclubs.

Instead of jumping on the dance floor, the young people who attended this evening sat on rugs and read books in the glow of warm lights.

Why a nightclub specifically? The goal of the new format

By creating such an unusual environment, the organizers pursued the following main goals:

  • Social and unusual experience: Moving reading out of the usual, monotonous walls of a library or home and turning it into a modern social trend;

  • Special atmosphere: Instead of bright strobe lights, desk lamps and soft night lighting were installed in the club hall;

  • Harmonious tranquility: Instead of loud electronic tracks, quiet, light melodies that help with concentration and relaxation played from the DJ console.

Book club: Reading, exchanging views, and conversation

Those who came to the event had the opportunity to spend their time meaningfully for several hours:

  • Reading together: Participants read their favorite works that they brought with them;

  • Bookcrossing: Readers shared their impressions and exchanged books with each other;

  • Circle of new like-minded people: For young people tired of gadgets and noise, this evening became a platform for intellectual communication and meeting like-minded individuals.

This experiment in Tokyo has become a successful example of adapting traditional reading culture to a modern urban environment, sparking great interest on social networks.

Tokyoreading clubquiet musicbook exchange
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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