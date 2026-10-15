Istanbul floods: Famous Turkish stars Murat Boz and Demet Özdemir endangered due to flooding

·69·Culture
Istanbul floods: Famous Turkish stars Murat Boz and Demet Özdemir endangered due to flooding

Singer Murat Boz and actress Demet Özdemir were trapped in a studio submerged by heavy rainfall in Istanbul, Turkey. They were evacuated to a safe area by rescue teams using boats.

The incident occurred at the "Cendere Phoenix" studios located in the Ayazağa neighborhood of the Sarıyer district. Due to heavy precipitation, the water level in the area rose by approximately two meters, leaving over 200 people trapped inside the building.

Because of the flood, it was impossible to reach the studio by land. Consequently, rescuers entered the area by boat and evacuated Murat Boz, Demet Özdemir, and the studio staff.

As a result of the rescue operations, they were brought to a safe place.

Murat BozDemet ÖzdemirCendere PhoenixIstanbul rain aftermath
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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