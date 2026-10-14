Baking soda to be presented with a new design after nearly 30 years

The packaging of baking soda is expected to change for the first time in nearly 30 years. A new blue-packaged version of the product is planned to be produced, which is primarily intended for cleaning and disinfecting household items.

At the same time, the traditional red-and-yellow packaging familiar to buyers will also remain on sale. The new package will make it easier to distinguish soda intended for household cleaning from the regular product.

Thus, while the traditional look of the familiar product is preserved, a new package is also expected to appear, serving to distinguish the purpose of its use.