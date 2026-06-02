Marquinhos explains why he comforted Gabriel

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has revealed why he consoled Gabriel Magalhaes after the Arsenal defender missed the decisive penalty in the Champions League final. In a dramatic clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, PSG claimed the European crown for the second consecutive time, but the team captain chose to approach the opposing defender before joining the celebrations. This was reported by Goal.com .

The trophy went to the Paris club after Arsenal center-back Gabriel sent his spot-kick over the crossbar. While PSG players ran to celebrate, Marquinhos spent a long moment embracing his compatriot and rival to offer support. This noble gesture was also praised by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

"He is a true gentleman. Marquinhos is the most experienced player on the pitch and has been on both sides of such situations. His action and the person he is deserve great respect," said Martin Odegaard in his post-match interview.

Marquinhos himself explained his gesture through personal experience. The 32-year-old defender recalled missing a penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against Croatia. "When he missed that penalty, I remembered those moments against Croatia. It is a very heavy responsibility, and you need to be strong to overcome such a situation," the PSG captain emphasized.

Marquinhos also acknowledged Gabriel's contributions throughout the season. Alongside William Saliba, Gabriel built a solid defensive wall this season, playing a huge role in helping Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years.