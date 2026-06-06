Kylian Mbappe Explains Why He Won't Rewatch the 2022 World Cup Final

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Kylian Mbappe Explains Why He Won't Rewatch the 2022 World Cup Final

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe admitted he still cannot forget the defeat in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. The Real Madrid star worries that rewatching that dramatic match in Qatar, where he scored a historic hat-trick, could reopen psychological wounds. Goal.com reports .

In the final in Doha, France lost 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. At 23, the forward became the youngest player to appear in two consecutive finals and remains the only player in history to score a hat-trick in a losing effort. Although he won the tournament's Golden Boot, team failure outweighed individual records.

In an interview with Sorare, Kylian Mbappe said of that match: "The greatest final of all time? I think there is no equal in terms of entertainment, script, and unexpected twists. It all ended with penalties — the cruelest outcome for any footballer."

The forward explained his refusal to rewatch the game as follows: "It had to be either Lionel Messi's first World Cup title or France's second consecutive victory, so it was historic in any case. Did I rewatch the match? Never! I think if I did, the 'demons' (bad memories) inside me might awaken."

In that match at Lusail Stadium, Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in 95 seconds, saving Didier Deschamps' team from defeat. His equalizer in the 81st minute, traveling at 123.34 km/h, was recorded as the hardest shot of the entire tournament.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridWorld Cup 2022Lionel MessiFrance
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