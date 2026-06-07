A real "explosion" is expected on the European transfer market on the eve of the summer season. Bernardo Silva, one of the most skilled and intelligent midfielders in football, currently playing for Manchester City, is on the verge of a sharp turn in his career. According to AS , a reputable and reliable Spanish sports publication, the Portuguese star could receive a serious offer from Real Madrid.

The completion of this transfer is directly linked to the anticipated major change in the coaching staff of the Madrid giants.

The Mourinho Factor and the Transfer Battle

If the management of the "Royal Club" signs an official contract with the experienced and famous specialist José Mourinho, the Portuguese coach will primarily demand the signing of his compatriot, 31-year-old Bernardo Silva.

However, Real is not the only contender in the battle for Silva. The circle of interest surrounding the player is very wide:

Barcelona was close: Earlier, there were reports that the player came very close to joining the Catalan club, and head coach Hansi Flick had given the green light to this transfer.

Another Madrid club: Atlético Madrid also wants to see the Portuguese playmaker in their squad.

Former club: Benfica, the Lisbon club where the footballer was developed, is also trying to bring him back.

Global interest: In addition, wealthy clubs from Turkey, France, Italy, and Saudi Arabia are ready to offer Silva lucrative contracts.

Silva's Statistics from the Completed Season

Bernardo Silva's results with the "Citizens" in the past season prove that he is still performing at a high level. His indicators are reflected in the following integrated table:

Indicator Type Result During the Season General Analysis Total Matches 53 games He was a key and irreplaceable figure for the team in all tournaments. Goals Scored 3 goals Actively participated in organizing attacks. Assists 5 assists Led in creating convenient opportunities for partners.

Background: Bernardo Silva is a unique talent capable of strengthening the game of any top club in modern football. His numerous titles won with Manchester City and readiness for new challenges further fuel transfer rumors. The potential return of José Mourinho to Real and Silva's move to Madrid with him could become the most sensational event of the summer. After all, Hansi Flick's Barcelona will try not to easily let go of such a ready-made star to Madrid. We will watch; the development of events is sure to be full of intrigue!

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