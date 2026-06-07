Gavi Collides with Rodri in Training: Concerns for Spain National Team

An unexpected setback occurred during Spain's preparations for the 2026 World Cup. A serious collision took place between Barcelona star Gavi and Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri during training sessions in Chattanooga, USA. The young midfielder's characteristic aggressive playing style caused his experienced teammate to collapse on the pitch in pain. According to Goal.com reports .

Tensions rose slightly at the Tennessee base as Luis de la Fuente's squad prepared for their opening match against Cape Verde on June 15. Treating the training session like a final, Gavi was late to a challenge for the ball and struck Rodri's ankle with his studs. The Manchester City star fell to the ground, clutching his leg in agony, causing serious concern among the coaching staff.

With just over a week remaining before the World Cup begins, an injury to Rodri could have completely altered Spain's strategy. Gavi immediately apologized to his teammate, and medical staff rushed onto the pitch. Although the initial images looked alarming, Rodri managed to get up after a short while and finished the session with a slight limp.

Meanwhile, there is positive news for Luis de la Fuente. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are continuing their rehabilitation programs. Both wingers had been sidelined for over a month due to muscle injuries. They participated in agility drills and 'rondos' but avoided contact situations. They are not expected to feature in the friendly match against Peru.