Elections for the presidency of Real Madrid are being held today.

Two candidates are competing in the voting process — Florentino Perez and Enrique Riquelme . During the election campaign, both candidates announced their major plans for the club's future.

Florentino Perez revealed that he plans to appoint Jose Mourinho as head coach if he wins.

He also promised to strengthen the squad by signing players such as Michael Olise and Vitinha.

Enrique Riquelme stated that he would bring in Jurgen Klopp as head coach if he wins the election.

His program also includes a plan to strengthen the attacking line with Erling Haaland .

It is noted that Florentino Perez has not faced such strong pressure in previous elections.

It is said that the team's trophyless last two years, Xabi Alonso's resignation, the internal club atmosphere, and disagreements among players have affected his reputation among fans.

The final election results are expected to be announced tomorrow.