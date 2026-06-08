Koeman Reveals the Secret Behind the Unusual Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Matches...

As previously reported, football fans will witness an unexpected and historic event tonight — the Uzbekistan national team will play against European giants the Netherlands twice in one day. Ronald Koeman, head coach of the Dutch team, shared details of this mysterious plan, explaining the real reasons behind the unexpected decision and the format of the matches.

According to the experienced specialist, these two matches will be organized with completely different objectives and formats. The first encounter will have the status of an official friendly, traditionally consisting of two full 45-minute halves. Immediately after this match concludes, the second game, which is unofficial and closed-door, will begin. This match is scheduled to be played in a slightly shortened format, with two 35-minute halves.

Ronald Koeman did not hide that the purpose of this move is to test the capabilities of all players available to the national team. "We want to give every player called up to the camp sufficient time on the pitch. Therefore, while the starting lineup members will mainly feature in the first match, the second game will provide an opportunity for those on the bench who need match practice," emphasized the Dutch coach.

Notably, the national teams of the Netherlands and Uzbekistan have never faced each other in their history, making today's match their first historic encounter. Although this confrontation will be held behind closed doors without spectators, the first official match will be broadcast live on television and online. This exciting match starts at 23:45 Tashkent time. The second match, intended for reserve players, will not be broadcast.

These matches serve as the final major test for both teams before the prestigious tournament across the ocean. As is known, the World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico and featuring 48 national teams for the first time in history, will run from June 11 to July 19 this year. Fabio Cannavaro's protégés, making their debut in this grand tournament, will face serious opponents in the group stage. Our representatives will play their first match against Colombia on June 18 at 07:00 Tashkent time, then face Portugal on June 23 at 22:00, and the DR Congo national team on June 28 at 04:30. We wish our compatriots huge victories in these historic matches!

Always follow the results of the historic matches against the Netherlands, the heated discussions after the games, and the final preparation diaries of our national team for the 2026 World Cup on the Zamin pages!