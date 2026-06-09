Neymar Unveils New Look Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Brazil national team star Neymar is taking all necessary measures to be fully ready for the 2026 World Cup. Currently recovering from a chronic calf muscle injury in New Jersey, the footballer has attracted fans' attention not only with his health progress but also with his appearance. Photos of his new hairstyle have circulated on social media. This was reported by Goal.com news outlet.

Neymar is using high-tech equipment developed by NASA to recover from his injury faster. Specifically, the forward is training on an anti-gravity treadmill. This device reduces the weight load on the lower limbs, allowing him to perform cardio exercises and maintain muscle activity without damaging the injured area.

This technology involves wrapping the player's waist with a special air cushion. It allows doctors and coaches to precisely control and gradually increase the percentage of body weight borne by the legs, depending on the recovery stage. Although this method looks very futuristic, Brazilian clubs like Flamengo and Cruzeiro have been using it for over ten years.

Beyond his health, Neymar has also refreshed his image. His long-time stylist, Wagner Tenorio, showcased a new blond hairstyle reminiscent of the player's look during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 34-year-old forward has made it a tradition to change his appearance before major tournaments.