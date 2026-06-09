Michael Olise's Hat-Trick Secures Convincing Victory for France

On the eve of the World Cup, Europe's most powerful national teams continue to put their squads through final serious tests. In particular, the French national team, one of the giants of world football, faced Northern Ireland in their next friendly match. Under the guidance of experienced coach Didier Deschamps, 'Les Bleus' delivered an exemplary and intense performance in front of their fans, securing a well-deserved 3-1 victory over their opponents.

Talented forward Michael Olise was recognized as the true hero and discovery of the match. The player, who tore apart the opponent's defense, scored a stunning hat-trick to ensure the win. Olise demonstrated his skill by finding the back of the Northern Ireland net in the 43rd, 49th, and 75th minutes. The visitors' only response came in the 64th minute through Kelly, but this goal was insufficient to change the course of the match.

Didier Deschamps fielded a powerful lineup aiming for top results in the upcoming World Cup. From the opening minutes, the following players took to the pitch: Maignan, Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernández, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Olise, Dembélé, Dué, and team captain Kylian Mbappé. The high pressure and beautiful combinations displayed in every line indicate that the French have arrived at the tournament in perfect sporting form.

Friendly Match

France – Northern Ireland 3-1

Goals: Olise 43, 49, 75 – Kelly 64

France: Maignan, Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernández, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Olise, Dembélé, Dué, Mbappé.

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