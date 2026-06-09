Is Neymar Ready for the World Cup? Brazil National Team Provides Update

Brazil national team forward Neymar underwent a scheduled MRI scan, and the results were positive. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that the star player's recovery from a right calf muscle injury is progressing as expected. Nevertheless, "Seleção" continues to take precautionary measures regarding their leader's return to the pitch. According to Goal.com reports .

Neymar sustained this injury on May 17 while playing for Santos. According to the medical staff, the recovery process is proceeding within the scheduled timeframe. Doctors do not intend to return the footballer to competitive football until his physical condition is fully restored. This is a strategic move to prevent re-injury in the later stages of the tournament.

The CBF issued an official statement following Monday's examination: "Forward Neymar underwent an MRI scan. The examination showed that treatment is progressing well within expected parameters. He will continue the recovery and physical preparation process planned by the national team medical staff."

Although Neymar's recovery is progressing positively, the group stage opener against Morocco is considered slightly early for the playmaker. For now, he has not joined general team training and is limited to gym work and physiotherapy. According to the plan, he will transition to individual field training in the coming days and aim to be ready for the final group matches or the playoff stage.