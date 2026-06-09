World Cup 2026 Organizers Cancel Ticket Quota for Iran Fans

·13·Sport
World Cup 2026 Organizers Cancel Ticket Quota for Iran Fans

Just two days before the official opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, eagerly awaited around the globe, an unexpected incident sparked major controversy and debate. The tournament's organizing committee decided to completely cancel the official ticket quota allocated for fans of the Iran national team. The Football Federation of Iran issued an official statement regarding this unpleasant and surprising news, and the appeal was published on the portal of the world's largest and most prestigious Reuters news agency.

According to international sources, thousands of Iranian football fans, who had meticulously planned their trips months in advance relying on previously confirmed and announced regulations, are now in a difficult situation. Many supporters who purchased expensive air tickets, booked hotels, and incurred significant travel costs to reach US soil are now completely deprived of the opportunity to watch their beloved national team's historic matches live from the stadium stands.

"Many Iranian football fans had made all necessary arrangements and plans to attend the matches, relying on the transparent process previously announced by the organizers. Nevertheless, such a strict and incomprehensible decision was made specifically against our fans on the eve of the tournament," stated officials from the Football Federation of Iran, expressing their dissatisfaction and regret. This situation is causing widespread discussion in the football community.

It is worth noting that, according to the draw results, the Iran national team is scheduled to play all its group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup on US pitches. According to the tournament schedule, the Asian representatives are set to face tough opponents in the group: European powerhouse Belgium, African representative Egypt, and the skilled Oceania team, New Zealand. Following the organizers' decision, the Iran national team will have to play their matches in the US without direct moral support from fans.

Stay with Zamin to follow the latest dramatic events on the eve of the World Cup start, the organizers' controversial decisions, and the fastest exclusive reports from stadiums in the USA, Canada, and Mexico!

2026 FIFA World CupIranReutersUnited States
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bayern Munich Takes Serious Step Toward Marcus Rashford TransferBayern Munich Takes Serious Step Toward Marcus Rashford TransferToday, 10:47Mourinho's "Black List": These 6 Real Madrid Players Are UnwantedMourinho's "Black List": These 6 Real Madrid Players Are UnwantedToday, 10:35Manchester United Preparing Offer for Tottenham Captain Cristian RomeroManchester United Preparing Offer for Tottenham Captain Cristian RomeroToday, 10:19Brazilian UFC Star Pereira Delivers Powerful Speech Before White House TournamentBrazilian UFC Star Pereira Delivers Powerful Speech Before White House TournamentToday, 10:17Manchester City Looking to Complete Transfer of Tottenham DefenderManchester City Looking to Complete Transfer of Tottenham DefenderToday, 09:45Mbappe Jokes About Goal Drought as Olise Scores Hat-TrickMbappe Jokes About Goal Drought as Olise Scores Hat-TrickToday, 09:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)