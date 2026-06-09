World Cup 2026 Organizers Cancel Ticket Quota for Iran Fans

Just two days before the official opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, eagerly awaited around the globe, an unexpected incident sparked major controversy and debate. The tournament's organizing committee decided to completely cancel the official ticket quota allocated for fans of the Iran national team. The Football Federation of Iran issued an official statement regarding this unpleasant and surprising news, and the appeal was published on the portal of the world's largest and most prestigious Reuters news agency.

According to international sources, thousands of Iranian football fans, who had meticulously planned their trips months in advance relying on previously confirmed and announced regulations, are now in a difficult situation. Many supporters who purchased expensive air tickets, booked hotels, and incurred significant travel costs to reach US soil are now completely deprived of the opportunity to watch their beloved national team's historic matches live from the stadium stands.

"Many Iranian football fans had made all necessary arrangements and plans to attend the matches, relying on the transparent process previously announced by the organizers. Nevertheless, such a strict and incomprehensible decision was made specifically against our fans on the eve of the tournament," stated officials from the Football Federation of Iran, expressing their dissatisfaction and regret. This situation is causing widespread discussion in the football community.

It is worth noting that, according to the draw results, the Iran national team is scheduled to play all its group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup on US pitches. According to the tournament schedule, the Asian representatives are set to face tough opponents in the group: European powerhouse Belgium, African representative Egypt, and the skilled Oceania team, New Zealand. Following the organizers' decision, the Iran national team will have to play their matches in the US without direct moral support from fans.

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