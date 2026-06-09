Bayern Munich Takes Serious Step Toward Marcus Rashford Transfer

The hidden and fierce battle among grand clubs in the European transfer market is entering a new phase. Germany's famous and powerful club, Bayern Munich, is seriously considering the opportunity to sign talented forward Marcus Rashford from England's Manchester United. According to the latest exclusive information from the prestigious sports publication Football365, the final outcome of this major transfer is currently somewhat complicated and uncertain, largely depending on the decision made by Catalonia's Barcelona club.

The fact is that the skilled English forward spent the past season on loan with the Blaugrana, delivering solid performances on Spanish pitches. Under the contract terms, Barcelona's management has the option to fully purchase Rashford's transfer rights for 30 million euros. However, due to their financial situation, the Catalans are in no hurry to officially exercise this priority right. Instead, they are thoroughly exploring various options, such as extending the loan for another year or artificially lowering the transfer fee.

The Catalan giant's hesitation and lack of a final decision have forced Manchester United's management to seek other measures. The Red Devils, under the Glazer ownership, have announced they are fully prepared to listen to any beneficial and official offers from other European teams for the player. Bayern Munich aims to take advantage of this favorable situation. To strengthen their attacking line, the German machine is ready to pay the 30 million euro fee requested by the Mancunians without any objections.

However, the main and biggest obstacle facing the Munich club in this potential transfer is Marcus Rashford's exceptionally high financial demands and salary. Currently, the English star earns a weekly wage of 346,000 euros, a figure that could slightly disrupt the German club's internal wage balance. Nevertheless, the Germans are continuing negotiations to resolve this transfer during the summer window.

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