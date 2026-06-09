Arsenal Unexpectedly Dismisses Head of Medical Department

·4·Sport
Arsenal Unexpectedly Dismisses Head of Medical Department

London club Arsenal made the unexpected decision to dismiss Dr. Zafar Iqbal, head of the sports medicine department, just days after their defeat in the Champions League final. The club's management, having won the Premier League title after a 22-year drought, decided to part ways with the specialist immediately. This was reported by Goal.com report .

Club executive director Richard Garlick informed the 51-year-old doctor of his dismissal during a meeting last Monday. According to The Telegraph, this decision came as a complete surprise to club staff. Previously, Arsenal had hired Spanish physiotherapist Joaquin Acedo to analyze injury-related issues.

During the season, the team participated in 63 matches, enduring significant physical strain. Long-term absences of key players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz led to criticism of the medical staff's performance. Additionally, Mikel Merino's broken leg in January further complicated the situation.

Although the coaching staff under Mikel Arteta implemented a high-intensity training system, the issue of maintaining players' physical condition concerned the management. The club now needs to find a new highly qualified specialist before the start of the 2026-27 season.

Zafar Iqbal was an experienced specialist who had previously worked at clubs such as Liverpool, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace. Arsenal's management plans to completely restructure the medical system to defend the title and improve player endurance in the new season.

ArsenalPremier LeagueTransfersChampions LeagueMikel Arteta
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